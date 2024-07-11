Hypertension: These Drinks Can Help Lower Your Blood Pressure Effectively

Beetroot juice has a compound that relaxes and dilates blood vessels

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a condition where the force of the blood against the artery walls is consistently too high. This can lead to severe health issues such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems. Hypertension often goes unnoticed due to a lack of symptoms, which is why it's referred to as a "silent killer." Certain foods and drinks can play a significant role in managing blood pressure. Specific drinks have been shown to reduce blood pressure. Incorporating these drinks into your diet, alongside a healthy lifestyle, can effectively manage and reduce hypertension, improving overall cardiovascular health. Read on as we share a list of drinks that can help reduce hypertension.

10 drinks that can help lower blood pressure:

1. Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea contains anthocyanins and other antioxidants that help relax blood vessels and reduce blood pressure. It may also help reduce cholesterol levels and has diuretic properties, aiding in the removal of excess sodium from the body.

2. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice is rich in antioxidants, particularly polyphenols and tannins, pomegranate juice improves blood flow and reduces arterial plaque. It supports heart health, has anti-inflammatory properties, and can improve cholesterol profiles.

3. Beet juice

Beetroot juice is high in nitrates, which the body converts into nitric oxide, a compound that relaxes and dilates blood vessels. It can enhance exercise performance, support liver health, and improve digestion.

4. Low-fat milk

Low-fat milk is a good source of calcium and potassium, which help regulate blood pressure. It provides essential nutrients for bone health and may help with weight management due to its protein content.

5. Green tea

Green tea contains catechins, which improve the function of blood vessels and have a mild diuretic effect. It boosts metabolism, supports weight loss, and has anti-cancer properties.

6. Celery juice

Celery contains phytochemicals known as phthalides, which relax the tissues of the artery walls to increase blood flow and reduce blood pressure. It aids in digestion, has anti-inflammatory properties, and supports hydration.

7. Tomato juice

Tomatoes are rich in potassium and antioxidants like lycopene, which is why tomato juice helps reduce blood pressure. It promotes heart health, supports the immune system, and has anti-inflammatory effects.

8. Berry smoothies

Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in flavonoids, which help improve blood vessel function. They are high in fibre, support brain health, and have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

9. Watermelon juice

Watermelon contains an amino acid called citrulline, which helps produce nitric oxide, leading to relaxed blood vessels. It is hydrating, supports kidney function, and is rich in vitamins A and C.

10. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented milk drink rich in probiotics, which can improve gut health and reduce blood pressure. It enhances digestion, boosts the immune system, and provides calcium and protein.

Incorporating these drinks into your diet can contribute to lower blood pressure and overall better health. Remember to balance these with a healthy diet and lifestyle for optimal results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.