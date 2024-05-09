Chhattisgarh Board Exam Result 2024: Girls Secure Top Ranks In Classes 10, 12

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Exam Result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The results were announced through a press conference at 12.30pm. Those who appeared in the exam can check their results using their roll number by visiting the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

A total of more than 7 lakh students took the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year. Around 3 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam, while around 4 lakh students for Class 12 exam.

The CGBSE Class 10th 2024 examinations were held from March 2 to March 21, while Class 12 examinations were conducted between March 1 and March 23.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website of CGBSE.

Select the Class 10th or Class 12th result link on the home page.

Input the login details.

Upon submitting the details, the results will be displayed on the screen.

CGBSE Board Exam Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Toppers

Simran Sabba of Jashpur has topped the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 examination. Hanisha from Gariaband secured the second position, and Jashpur's Shreyas Yadav bagged the third rank.

Mahasamund's Mehak Agarwal has topped in Class 12, followed by Gopal Ambast, a resident of Baloda Bazar, at the second spot, and Preeti at the third place.

Those who couldn't clear the exams will have an opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.