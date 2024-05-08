Chhattisgarh Board To Announce Results For Class 10, 12 Tomorrow

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results for Class 10 and 12 exams on May 9, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the CGBSE by entering their login details. They will be required to enter their registration number, roll number and password to check the scorecard.

Advertisement

The results are likely to be announced around 12:30 pm on May 9, 2024. Along with the results, the board will also announce the toppers from both classes.

The class 10 exams this year were conducted from March 2-21, 2024, while class 12 were held from March 1-23, 2024. Nearly 6.10 lakh students registered for the exam. Of these, around 2.62 lakh appeared for Class 12 exams and 3.47 lakh for Class 10.



In 2023, the results were announced on May 10, while in 2022, they were declared on May 14. The exams in 2023 were conducted between March 3-23, 2023 and in 2022 they were conducted between March 3-23, 2022. Nearly 3.37 lakh students registered for the Class 10 exam in 2023. Of these, 3,30,681 appeared while 2,47,721 qualified. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 75.05 per cent in class 10 and Rahul Yadav topped the high school exams. The pass percentage recorded in Class 12 was 79.96 per cent.

Advertisement

The results in 2023 were announced by state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam during a press conference at the CGBSE office in Raipur.