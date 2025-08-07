WBJEE 2025 Result Releasing Today, Direct Link Here

WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE 2025 results today, August 7. Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can access their scorecards on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The entrance exam took place on April 27, and the result is now being declared after more than three months of delay. The delay was reportedly caused by pending legal matters concerning the state's revised list of OBC sub-castes.

“The examinations were conducted on April 27. By June 5, the results would have been declared. However, owing to the OBC matter, the result couldn't be released,” WBJEEB Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said at a press conference.

Earlier, the WBJEE 2025 provisional answer key was released on May 9, and candidates were given time until May 11 to raise objections.

How to Check WBJEE 2025 Result Online

Follow these steps to download your WBJEE 2025 scorecard:

Step 1. Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the WBJEE 2025 Result link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your admit card or hall ticket number

Step 4. Submit the details to view your result

Step 5. Download and save your scorecard for future use

WBJEE 2025 Result Time

Although the result date has been confirmed as August 7, the board has not specified the exact time of release. For reference, last year's WBJEE result was announced at 3 PM, and the result link went live at 4 PM on June 6, 2024.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is a state-level entrance test for admission into undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by both government and private colleges across West Bengal.