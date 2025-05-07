CUET PG 2025 Results Released: Candidates Can Now Access Scorecards

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Answer key was released after reviewing objections submitted by test-takers. CUET was conducted for admissions to PG programs across 191 institutions. The NTA score will be valid for admission to the academic year 2025-26 only.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the results for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG) 2025. Candidates who participated in the examination can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. This announcement follows the recent release of the final answer key, which was issued after addressing objections raised against the provisional key.

Conducted to facilitate admissions into postgraduate programmes across various universities, CUET PG serves as a unified entrance examination for Central and other participating institutions. A total of 654,019 candidates registered for the CUET PG 2025 exam, with 523,032 candidates successfully appearing for it. The exam was conducted for admissions to postgraduate courses in 191 participating institutions across India, including central, state, and private universities, as well as autonomous colleges. These institutions offer a wide range of postgraduate programs, providing candidates with numerous options for higher education and research opportunities.

To access their scorecards, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official CUET PG website.

Click on the 'CUET PG Result 2025' link.

Enter their application number and date of birth.

Download the result for future reference.

The National Testing Agency also released a final answer key after reviewing candidate objections, ensuring that valid corrections were made prior to result computation. Candidates are encouraged to stay updated via the official website for further announcements regarding CUET PG.

What's Next?

Candidates can expect counseling and admission processes to begin soon. Stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.