Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2024 Result: Mark Sheets To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

Chhattisgarh Board Exam Results 2024: Class 10 exams took place between March 2 and March 21.

The results for Chhattisgarh Board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12 are likely to be released by the second week of May. However, no official date has been announced yet.

Candidates can access their mark sheets by visiting the official websites - cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, and entering their personal details such as exam roll number, Board registration number, date of birth, and other required information.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official CGBSE website at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in.

Locate and select the link labeled 'Class 10' or 'Class 12' results on the homepage.

Enter the required details and submit.

Your result will be displayed on your computer screen.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2024:

The exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 were held from March 1 to March 23 at various centers statewide. The Class 10 exams took place between March 2 and March 21, while the Class 12 exams were held from March 1 to March 23.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2023:

Last year, 75.05 percent of students cleared the exams. Out of 337,569 registered students, 330,681 took the exam. Among them, 247,721 students qualified, with 109,903 securing first division, 119,901 second division, and 17,914 third division.

In Class 12, 79.96 per cent of students cleared the exam. Out of 328,121 registered students, 323,625 appeared for the exam, with 258,500 passing.

Moreover, students received additional points for participating in extracurricular activities.