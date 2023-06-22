Delhi Police Busts Major Gambling Racket, 29 Arrested

The team raided a house in Vikaspuri and arrested a total of 29 people

Delhi Police busted a gambling racket in the Vikaspuri area of the national capital and arrested 29 accused, police said on Thursday.

A team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) West District, acting on a tip-off received on Tuesday that a large number of people will be involved in gambling late at night in Vikaspuri, laid a trap and on Wednesday morning busted the gang, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Vichitra Veer said.

AATS also recovered cash of Rs 8,30,700 along with 520 playing cards and tokens of different currency denominations.

The team raided a house in Vikaspuri and arrested a total of 29 people involved in gambling with cards in different rooms by staking money.

The owner of the house, Teenu alias Tajendra Singh (42) was also arrested.

Subsequently, a case under section 3/4 Delhi Public Gambling Act has been registered at Vikaspuri police station, the police informed.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that around 30 to 40 persons played cards on a daily basis at the house.

The interrogation further revealed that the accused used to arrive at Tajendra Singh's residence from different entry gates. The house has five to six gates for entry and exit.

Singh had also installed soundproof doors so that no one could speculate about the activities going on inside the house.

All accused persons use tokens of different currencies for playing cards, which they later exchanged with cash. These tokens were used by accused persons to ensure that if they are caught they lose a minimum amount of money, police said.

Those arrested include Teenu alias Tajendra, Manoj, Harish Kumar, Kawaldip, Jagjeet, Surender Pal Gautam who also has a previous criminal background), Harish, Nitish Arora, Shahid, Abdul Rehman, Radhe Shyam, omkar singh, Mahender, Pulkit, Karan, Gurcharan, Shivam, Rashid, Jatin, Ateet, Abhimanyu, Sanjay, Ved Prakash, Sunny, Kawadip and Ajay.

