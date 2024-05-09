Kanpur Woman's Unusual Helmet-Wearing Style Reminds Internet Of Pacman

The text on the video reads, "Kanpur is not for beginners."

Wearing a helmet is an essential part of road safety norms. A lot of people are now seen wearing helmets which safeguards not only the driver of the two-wheeler but also the pillion. Many people come up with unique helmets in terms of design, colour, and size. A recent video from Kanpur has garnered significant online attention for its humorous content. Shared on Instagram by Avneesh Mishra, the clip depicts a woman riding a scooter in a way that has captured the internet's amusement.

Initially, the scene appears to be a standard commute. However, a closer look reveals a unique detail: the woman's helmet is positioned unexpectedly, creating a visual resemblance to the classic video game character Pac-Man. This unexpected element has propelled the video to viral status.

Several social media users joked about her unusual helmet-wearing style and how the Pacman is eating her.

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked hilarious reactions on the internet.

A user wrote, "When you use 100% of your brain power."

Another user joked, "No problem approved this is right way to wear helmet."

"Pacman is eating her," the third user remarked.

"PacWoman," the fourth user wrote on Instagram.

"Whole India is not for beginners," the fifth user wrote.

Earlier, a man was spotted with a Pikachu-themed helmet. A police officer spotted him and his reaction to the man's unique safety gear has the internet in splits.