Multiplexes, F&B Outlets In Gurugram To Offer Discount To Voters On May 25

Gurugram voters will get discounts at multiplexes, F&B outlets by showing the inked finger

The Gurugram district administration has come up with an initiative to increase the turnout of voters in the May 25 Lok Sabha polls in the Gurgaon Parliamentary constituency with officials announcing discounts on movie tickets and food items in multiplexes apart from complimentary refreshments.

A single-phase voting will be held in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on May 25.

An official on Wednesday said that all one needs to do is flaunt their inked finger on the polling day to get a discount on offline tickets available from the counter or on food and drinks available on the cinema hall premises.

In this regard, a meeting of representatives of several multiplex chains was held on Wednesday which was chaired by Hitesh Kumar Meena, ADC, and nodal officer for the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, Gurugram.

"The voters will also get complimentary refreshments in some multiplexes," Mr Meena told the media.

He said that all the multiplexes would telecast the message of the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and short films related to voter awareness on the screens.

Recently, the Gurugam district administration has roped in Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as the 'brand ambassador' to boost voter turnout.



