Internship Deadline Extended For All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the date for the completion of internship for appearing in the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024. Students now have time till July 31, 2024 to finish their internship. The previous date for the internship to end was June 30, 2024.

The AIAPGET for admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses will be conducted on July 6, 2024. The exam will be held for admission to academic session 2024-25.

Advertisement

An official notification by the NTA reads, "In pursuance of the letter received from Secretary, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi-110058 the date of the internship completion towards determination of eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2024 has been extended from 30 June 2024 to 31 July 2024 by NCISM and NCH. The candidates who have already submitted application with fees can edit their internship completion date at the time of correction window. "



Registrations for the exams are ongoing at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/.

The deadline to complete the registration process is May 15, 2024. The last date for successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI is May 16, 2024.

Correction in particulars of the application form on the website will begin on May 17-19, 2024. The admit cards will be available for downloading from July 2, 2024.

NTA has been conducting AIAPGET since 2019, on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.