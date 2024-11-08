AIAPGET Counselling 2024: Check Schedule For Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has started the AIAPGET counselling 2024 stray round choice filling and locking process. Students who have qualified the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) and wish to get admission in government, government aided, deemed universities, central universities, and National Institutes All India Quota (AIQ) AYUSH PG seats can apply online.

The counselling committee has also activated the AYUSH PG counselling registration 2024 link for stray vacancy round admission at aaccc.gov.in till November 10, 2024. Students who have not completed the AYUSH PG stray round counselling registration have to first complete the registration and then undertake the choice filling and locking process.



The online registration for the AIAPGET Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2024 will conclude on November 10, 2024. The choice filling and locking process will be activated from November 7-10, 2024. The results for the seat allotment will be announced on November 13, 2024. Students will be required to report at the allotted college from November 14-18, 2024.

Steps to complete AYUSH PG 2024 counselling registration: