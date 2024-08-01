AIAPGET 2024: NTA Announces Results For All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test

The National Testing Agency has declared the results for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024. The exam was conducted for a total of 40,123 candidates.



Around 13,022 candidates from the UR category qualified for Ayurveda, 4,355 qualified for Homeopathy, 409 for Siddha and 1,113 for Unani. Pooja Jain is the topper in the Ayurveda stream with a score of 480 marks and 99.99 percentile.



Fazal Akhtar is the topper in Homeopathy stream with 366 score and 99.98 percentile. Lalit Jesuran Paul P J has bagged the first rank in Siddha with 312 marks and 99.87 percentile and Farheen Fatima is the topper in Unani with 365 marks and 99.95 percentile.



NTA conducted All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET– 2024) on July 6, 2024 for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani. The exam was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani.



AIAPGET - 2024 examination was held at 211 centres in 100 cities on 6 July 2024. The answer keys and the recorded response of the candidates were released from July 16, 2024 to July 18, 2024 for inviting challenges. Around 2,525 answer key challenges were received out of which 167 were the unique challenges. These were placed before the concerned subject experts for review. The final answer keys were prepared based on the feedback of the experts.



NTA conducts AIAPGET 2024 on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) and in consultation with Ministry of Ayush.



