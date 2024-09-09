AIAPGET 2024 Counselling Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Details

AIAPGET 2024 Counselling: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the counselling dates for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024. Registration for AIAPGET 2024 counselling will begin tomorrow, September 10. Students who have cleared the exam can apply for the AIAPGET 2024 counselling by visiting the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

AIAPGET 2024 Counselling Schedule

Registration and Fee Payment: September 10 to 16, 2024

Choice Filling and Locking: September 11 to 16, 2024

Processing of Seat Allotment: September 17 to 18, 2024

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: September 19, 2024

Reporting to the Allocated Institute: September 20 to 25, 2024

Verification of Joined Candidates by AACCC/NCISM/NCH: September 26 to 27, 2024

The NTA conducted the AIAPGET 2024 on July 6, 2024, for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was held at 211 centers across 100 cities. The answer keys and recorded responses of the candidates were released from July 16 to July 18, 2024, for challenges. Around 2,525 challenges were received, including 167 unique challenges, which were reviewed by subject experts. The final answer keys were prepared based on expert feedback.

NTA conducts AIAPGET 2024 on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), in consultation with the Ministry of Ayush.