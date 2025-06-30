All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test Admit Card Released, Download Link Here

NTA AIAPGET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) today, June 30, 2025. Candidates who applied for the examination can download the admit card on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

The AIAPGET exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 4, 2025.

AIAPGET Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

On the homepage, click on "Click here to download admit card".

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit' button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

AIAPGET Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned On The Admit Card

Candidates' Name

Exam Centre

Father's or Mother's Name

Date of Birth

Candidates must bring the admit card with them to get entry to the exam hall.