Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot dead at a Utah college event. President Trump confirmed the news of death of "great, and even legendary" Kirk. In his address, Trump assured action against those perpetrating political violence.
"My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country," President Trump said.
A person, who was taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in Kirk's assassination, has been released, the FBI director Kash Patel said.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Charlie Kirk Shooting at Utah University Event:
The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency https://t.co/YXsG6YpFR5— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025
"No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us," he added.
Extending condolences to the family, the President wrote, "Melania and my sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"
Charlie Kirk: A Donald Trump Supporter And Young Hero Of US Conservatives
Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at a US university on Wednesday, was the eloquent spokesman for a younger generation of Donald Trump's hard-right Republican movement.
The 31-year-old boasted millions of followers on social media who delighted at his whip-smart edits and provocative takedowns of hecklers and ideological challengers.
Kirk's conservative ideology was closely aligned with Trump: he backed the US president's false claims of fraud when he lost the 2020 presidential election and used his heavyweight influence to lash out at migrants and transgender people.
In speaking gigs at American universities, he invited students to debate with him in quick-fire exchanges that often went viral online -- especially those with progressives opposed to his views.
Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed Wednesday at a Utah college event in an act that drew renewed attention to the threat of political violence across the United States.
The suspected shooter has not been arrested, Orem, Utah, Mayor David Young said. A person who was taken into custody by law enforcement at the university where Kirk was speaking was not the suspect, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to speak publicly.