Video: JD Vance Carries Assassinated Charlie Kirk's Casket Aboard Air Force Two

US Vice President JD Vance carried the casket of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, along with other pallbearers, on the airport tarmac. They walked with the coffin towards Air Force Two. Kirk's body was transported from Utah to Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday.

Air Force Two, typically reserved for official vice presidential travel, was arranged to fly Kirk's remains to Arizona, where funeral services are scheduled to be held.

God Bless JD Vance for carrying Charlie's casket.



Hero to Americans nationwide, just like Charlie.



Amen.

pic.twitter.com/hPQ3cEsbsC — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 11, 2025

The plane landed in Phoenix after a short flight from Salt Lake City. On arrival in Arizona, Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, and Vance's wife, Usha Vance, were seen holding hands as they stepped off the plane together.

Kirk, who was shot dead at the Utah Valley University event on Wednesday, was a known conservative leader. He was shot in the neck during a Q&A session in Orem.

At just 18 years old, he founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA), headquartered in Phoenix, with the goal of bringing together young people in schools and colleges who supported conservative ideas.

Earlier, in his tribute, Vance described Kirk as a good man, recalling that he started praying as soon as he first heard about the shooting. "I prayed a lot over the next hour, as first good news and then bad trickled in. God didn't answer those prayers, and that's OK. He had other plans," he said.

The Vice President remembered how his friendship with Kirk began back in 2017. He said at the time he had appeared as a guest on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News. Shortly after, Kirk reached out to him on social media with a message praising his appearance.

Vance said that this small gesture was the start of a bond that quickly grew into a close friendship that has lasted until today.

President Donald Trump also praised Kirk, describing him as "a great man, and even a legendary one."

"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie, "Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is currently investigating the case as a possible political assassination, while the shooter remains at large.