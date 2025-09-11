Advertisement

Trump Ally, Right-Wing Activist, Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University Event

A single shot rings out and Kirk reaches up with his hand as a large volume of blood gushes from the left side of his neck. Stunned spectators gasp and scream. Some run away.

Popular right-wing activist was shot Wednesday at an event at a Utah college. (File)

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot Wednesday at an event at a Utah college, Turning Point said.

Videos posted to social media show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone at Utah Valley University, at Sorensen Center courtyard, sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans, "The American Comeback" and "Prove Me Wrong."

The university said a suspect is in custody.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

