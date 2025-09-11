"He Was Sceptical Of Trump In 2016": JD Vance's Note For "Friend" Charlie

US Vice President JD Vance paid tribute to his "true friend" Charlie Kirk after the right-wing activist was fatally shot on Wednesday.

"I prayed a lot," Vance wrote on X, describing the moment he first heard of the attack.

He said he learned of the shooting while in a meeting, after group chats flooded with messages. "That's how I learned the news that my friend had been shot," he wrote. Follow LIVE updates on Charlie Kirk shooting here

"I prayed a lot over the next hour, as first good news and then bad trickled in. God didn't answer those prayers, and that's OK. He had other plans."

Describing Kirk as "a good man," Vance said his guidance and friendship shaped much of his political journey. He recalled their first connection in 2017, when Kirk sent him a message on social media praising his appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox show. At that moment, Vance said, "began a friendship that lasted until today."

He continued, "Like me, he was sceptical of Donald Trump in 2016. Like me, he came to see President Trump as the only figure capable of moving American politics away from the globalism that had dominated our entire lives. When others were right, he learned from them. When he was right--as he usually was--he was generous. With Charlie, the attitude was never, 'I told you so.' But: 'welcome.'"

A while ago, probably in 2017, I appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox show to talk about God knows what. Afterwards a name I barely knew sent me a DM on twitter and told me I did a great job. It was Charlie Kirk, and that moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today.… — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 11, 2025

The Vice President also credited Kirk with being an early supporter of his political career. In 2021, when Vance considered running for the Senate, Kirk guided him through strategy, fundraising, and grassroots organising. He also connected him with key allies and introduced him to influential figures, including Donald Trump Jr.

"He did it because we were friends, and because he was a good man," Vance said.

Vance spoke about Kirk's intellectual curiosity, willingness to learn, and deep faith. "Charlie genuinely believed in and loved Jesus Christ. He had a profound faith," he wrote.

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and was known for energising young conservatives, organising major events, and advocating for political engagement.

Vance remembered him as a man who could "turn big ideas into bigger events with thousands of activists," always offering encouragement, prayers, and guidance.

Throughout the 2024 election and the subsequent administration, Kirk played a key role in organising events, mobilising activists, and supporting Vance as he became the Vice Presidential nominee. "He didn't just help us win in 2024, he helped us staff the entire government," Vance wrote.

He added that Kirk was a devoted family man, "Charlie was so proud of Erika and the two kids. He was so happy to be a father."

"Charlie Kirk was a true friend. The kind of guy you could say something to and know it would always stay with him," JD Vance concluded. "You ran a good race, my friend. We've got it from here."

Kirk was shot in the neck during a Q&A at Utah Valley University. He was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead later that afternoon. The FBI is investigating the shooting as a "political assassination", and the shooter remains at large.