"Anyone Who Attacks My Wife Can Eat...": JD Vance Over Antisemtitic Remarks

US Vice President JD Vance hit back at far-right commentator Nick Fuentes and former President Joe Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, after they used antisemitic and anti-Indian remarks targeting his wife, Usha Vance.

In an interview with UnHerd, JD Vance said, "Let me be clear. Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat sh#t. That's my official policy as vice president of the United States," adding that antisemitism and all forms of ethnic hatred were unacceptable, especially within the conservative movement.

"Whether you're attacking somebody because they're white or because they're black or because they're Jewish, I think it's disgusting," he quipped.

Fuentes has repeatedly used racist slurs to target the second lady, Usha Vance, an American born to two Indian immigrants. He has also called JD Vance a "race traitor" for marrying someone who is not white.

In October, Psaki also attacked Usha Vance and said she might need to be "rescued" from her husband.

During her own show in MS Now, Psaki said, "I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times, we'll — come over here. We'll save you."

Racism is wrong and people should be judged by what they do and by their race or ethnicity, Vance said. He said Fuentes and his followers, known as Groyper, have long targeted his friends and family, especially Usha Vance.

According to Vance, the bigger problem is not fringe internet figures, but people in real positions of power. He claims that for the last five to ten years, many political leaders have supported policies that allow or even encourage discrimination against white people in college admissions and jobs.

He says his children, who are half white and half South Asian, have faced discrimination in elite colleges and job systems because of race-based policies. He claims these policies, backed by Democrats under President Biden, disadvantaged his children because of their skin colour.

"If you believe racism is bad, Fuentes should occupy one second of your focus, and the people with actual political power who worked so hard to discriminate against white men should occupy many hours of it," JD Vance further stated.

JD Vance argued that heritage Americanists focus too much on ancestry and genetics, and not enough on American ideals.

Earlier, former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy challenged notions of American identity, urging conservatives to focus on values and ideals instead of ancestry or lineage, calling the "heritage American" concept loony.

Ramaswamy said the concept, which defines a person's Americanness based on ancestry, lineage, and connection to early American history, is fundamentally flawed. "There is no American who is more American than somebody else. You either are an American, or you are not," he added.