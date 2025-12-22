"You Either Are American, Or...": Vivek Ramaswamy On Heritage-Based Notions

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has challenged notions of American identity, urging conservatives to focus on values and ideals instead of ancestry or lineage.

Speaking at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, the Indian-origin biotech entrepreneur called the idea of a "heritage American" loony.

Vivek Ramaswamy said the concept, which defines a person's Americanness based on ancestry, lineage, and connection to early American history, is fundamentally flawed. "There is no American who is more American than somebody else. You either are an American, or you are not," he said.

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called out some on the far right at AMFest, challenging conservatives to embrace American ideals rather than focus on racial identity: "You're American or you aren't."

"That's how long you have been in the country, your lineage and your genetics tied to the blood and soil of the country determines how American you are," the Grand Old Party candidate for the 2026 Ohio Governor polls added.

Ramaswamy further underlined that being American was not about how long your family had been in the US, your race, or your ancestry. Instead, he said, what made someone American was belief in the ideals of 1776, referring to the principles of freedom, democracy, and equality established during the American Revolution.

Jobs and opportunities should go to the most qualified person, regardless of race or skin colour, he said. From far-right figures like Nick Fuentes to celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, everyone should be allowed to express their opinions openly, even if you disagree with them.

"Extremists on both the far-left and far-right who push racial quotas or hatred don't belong in the conservative movement," he added.

Supporting his view, Republican strategist Mehek Cooke posted on X that she identified as fully American. She emphasized that she followed the law and assimilated into American society, respecting its culture, laws, and shared values.

"I am American. I came here legally and assimilated, our laws, culture, and shared standards. No one gets to rank my Americanness. The real divide is not heritage. It is legality and assimilation," she wrote.

Spoke with @VivekGRamaswamy backstage after his speech.

She rejected the idea that someone could rank or measure "how American" a person was based on ancestry or heritage.