Advertisement

Several Windows Broken At JD Vance's Cincinnati Home, Suspect Arrested

The Vance family was not home at the time of the incident and authorities do not believe the person entered the US Vice President's home, said reports.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

One person has been arrested following an incident at the Cincinnati home in Ohio of the US Vice President JD Vance, according to US media reports.

The Vance family was not home at the time of the incident and authorities do not believe the person entered the Vice President's home, reported CNN.

Pictures from the site showed damaged windows at the home of the Vice President but it's unclear at this stage what exactly occurred.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the attacker was targeting JD Vance or his family, CNN reported quoting a law enforcement official. 

More details awaited.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
JD Vance, US
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com