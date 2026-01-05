Several Windows Broken At JD Vance's Cincinnati Home, Suspect Arrested

One person has been arrested following an incident at the Cincinnati home in Ohio of the US Vice President JD Vance, according to US media reports.

The Vance family was not home at the time of the incident and authorities do not believe the person entered the Vice President's home, reported CNN.

Pictures from the site showed damaged windows at the home of the Vice President but it's unclear at this stage what exactly occurred.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the attacker was targeting JD Vance or his family, CNN reported quoting a law enforcement official.

More details awaited.