'South Park' Episode Parodying Charlie Kirk Dropped By Comedy Central

Comedy Central has pulled a South Park episode after the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, who was parodied in the show.

Mr Kirk, 31, a right-wing activist, was shot dead in Utah on Wednesday. He was conducting a Q&A session from a pop-up tent on campus when he was shot in the neck in front of hundreds of people. Follow LIVE updates on Charlie Kirk shooting here

Titled "Got a Nut", the episode is the second instalment of Season 27 of the long-running animated television series. It features Eric Cartman imitating Mr Kirk. The storyline follows school counsellor Mr Mackey taking a job with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after being fired due to federal budget cuts. Alongside ICE raids involving Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Mr Cartman runs a podcast and interacts with callers, mimicking Mr Kirk's style and mannerisms.

The episode portrayed Mr Kirk as a "master debater" online, showing him as a viral influencer who often criticised "woke" culture, opposed critical race theory, and denied climate change.

South Park attacking Charlie Kirk's college campus events and mocking his Christian faith just a few weeks ago.



Monsters. pic.twitter.com/FaFdoQakJ5 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 10, 2025

In the days before the episode aired, Mr Kirk told Fox News he considered the parody a "badge of honour." He also posted on X that he was changing his profile picture to the black T-shirt-wearing Mr Cartman parody of himself.

While the American cable network removed the episode from its nightly lineup, it remains available to stream on Paramount+ with a subscription.

On Wednesday, Charlie Kirk was hit on the neck by a single shot reportedly fired from a nearby building.

He was immediately transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that afternoon. Law enforcement initially detained a person of interest wearing all-black tactical gear, including a helmet, mask, tactical vest, and aviator glasses, but the individual was later released.

The FBI continues to investigate the shooting as a "political assassination." US President Donald Trump mourned his ally as a "martyr for truth and freedom." The shooter remains at large.