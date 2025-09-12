New Video Shows Charlie Kirk Shooter Jumping Off College Roof, Fleeing Scene

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a new video of Charlie Kirk's suspected shooter, fleeing the scene of the crime moments after a single bullet pierced through the conservative activist's neck. In the video, the suspect can be seen running across the roof, dropping over the edge, before entering a wooded area on the Utah Valley University campus after the shooting.

"Around 12 p.m. Mountain Time on September 10, 2025, the subject climbed up to a rooftop; after he shot and killed Charlie Kirk, he jumped off and ran away. He left a gun and ammunition in a wooded area near the university," the FBI said in a statement.

"Trace evidence collected from the rooftop scene included shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print. Anyone with information in this case should call the FBI at 1-800-FBI or visit fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting," it added.

In the video, the suspect is seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, a hat, sunglasses and a backpack. At one point, the figure can be seen limping before increasing his pace again.

The Utah Governor, during a briefing on Friday, stated that a "tremendous" amount of disinformation is circulating online and urged people not to share it further.

"I think Charlie said it best, that when things get bad, we should put our phones down and spend time with our families. Our adversaries want violence," he said, claiming that Russian and Chinese bots on social media are playing a role in spreading disinformation.

Charlier Kirk's Assassination

Kirk, a 31-year-old superstar on the Republican right who harnessed surging youth support for President Donald Trump, was shot while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. But a day later, authorities said the gunman remained at large.

"Multiple leads are currently being investigated, but no suspect is in custody," Utah law enforcement officials posted.

"We're doing everything we can to find him, and we're not sure how far he has gone yet," FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls said earlier.

The FBI, which described the attack on Kirk as "targeted," and published photos of a young person it called "the potential shooter."

The pictures showed a man wearing a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and what appeared to be jeans, with a long-sleeved top emblazoned with a design that included an American flag. A reward of up to $100,000 was posted for information leading to his capture.

Police said they believe the shooter fired a single bullet from a rooftop up to 200 yards (180 meters), hitting Kirk in the neck. A high-powered bolt-action rifle was recovered in a wooded area.