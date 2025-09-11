Charlie Kirk Called Pak "Very Sneaky", Urged Trump To Avoid Op Sindoor Involvement

Soon after Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump was killed in Utah, in what the governor labelled a "political assassination", the spotlight was turned to his views on global politics including his outlook and remarks on Operation Sindoor - a military operation launched to respond to a barbaric cross-border terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Speaking on his podcast that was uploaded on May 8th on YouTube, Kirk, who has openly voiced his opinions against Indian immigrants, urged Trump to avoid the India-Pakistan conflict saying, "This is not our war". Describing Pakistan as a "sneaky actor" and blaming the country for sheltering Osama Bin Laden, he pronounced the clash as India's retaliation to Islamic terror.

"India and Pakistan are on the verge of a war...Pakistan is 100% Muslim. Remember, they sheltered Bin Laden and have been a very, very sneaky actor. India is mostly Hindu. They don't care for each other much at all", he said.

He also dismissed the risks of the conflict escalating to the levels of a nuclear war and said, "I do not believe this will escalate in any way, shape or form to nuclear power. Look, we hope for negotiations, but this is a great test of whether or not every conflict is America's problem."

Kirk emphasised that although the United States 'slightly favours' India as they retaliate to Islamic terror, it does not mean that the conflict warrants anything more than "moral support". "This is not our war. Maybe we slightly favour India because they're retaliating to Islamic terror, but that should go no further than moral support. That is it. This is not our conflict to get involved in", he suggested.

The 31-year-old, who was known for his controversial views, was killed from a gunshot from a distant rooftop at the Utah Valley University campus, where he was speaking. The news of his visit faced opposition, including an online petition from students that received nearly 1,000 signatures. The university issued a statement last week citing First Amendment rights and affirming its "commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue."

Authorities have not arrested a suspect in Kirk's shooting, described as a "targeted attack" in a statement from Utah's Department of Public Safety.

