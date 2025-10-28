"I See Daddy": Charlie Kirk's Daughter Spots Father's Poster On Street

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, shared a deeply moving video in which their three-year-old daughter is seen spotting her late father's poster outside the Turning Point USA headquarters.

As the car drove by the building, the little girl eagerly pointed at the poster and said, "I see Daddy!". In the caption, Erika wrote, "Her saying your name, as she witnesses all you've built and continue to build, proves that love never dies-it just changes form. It breathes through our children."

She added that their daughter was a part of Charlie's lasting legacy, stating, "This is her legacy also. And as she grows up and continues to say your name, I'll be reminding her that each time heaven leans in to listen."

She ended with a heartfelt tribute, "I love you, Charlie baby. I'm so proud of you. We all are incredibly proud of you."

In no time, people flooded the comment section with positive vibes, with one woman saying, "You are going to hear from millions of us about how much we LOVE your dad and how he changed our lives!"

"Absolutely heartbroken. What a sweet and precious little girl," wrote another user.

"Oh little one...it's so evident, to the whole world, how much your daddy loved you, your brother, and your mommy. The whole world loves him. And in extension, we love you," read another comment.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

The tragedy prompted the Trump administration to crack down on left-wing organisations, using federal agencies like the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and IRS to investigate groups tied to political violence.

As a prominent conservative figure, Charlie Kirk had mobilised young voters for Trump's 2024 campaign. He earned both praise and criticism for his views on LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights and free speech. While supporters saw him as a champion of conservative values, critics accused him of promoting extremist views.

After his death, US President Donald Trump honoured Charlie Kirk as a "martyr for American freedom" and pledged to continue his work. Both the US House of Representatives and Senate passed resolutions declaring October 14, Charlie Kirk's birthday, a "National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk."