Who Is Erika Frantzve, Wife Of Charlie Kirk Who Was Shot Dead At US Event

Charlie Kirk, a far-right activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot dead at a college event in Utah on Wednesday. Confirming the death of the "great and legendary" Mr Kirk, President Trump assured action against the perpetrators of political violence.

A person detained on suspicion of involvement in the assassination of Mr Kirk was released after interrogation, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

The MAGA influencer is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve, and two children.

Who is Erika Frantzve?

Born on November 20, 1988, in Scottsdale, Arizona, Erika Frantzve is a model and a former NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Women's Basketball player at Regis University.

She has a double major - political science and international relations - from Arizona State University and a Juris Master's degree, American Legal Studies, from Liberty University, according to her website. She was crowned Miss Arizona USA in 2012.

Ms Frantzve, a social entrepreneur, has worked in the entertainment industry as a model, actress, and casting director.

Her mission, the BIBLEin365 ministry program, seeks to help people engage with the scriptures daily. As someone grounded in her Christian faith, Ms Frantzve also hosts the Midweek Rise Up podcast, a series focused on Biblical leadership aimed at empowering others to lead with integrity and purpose. She also launched a faith-based clothing brand called PROCLAIM.

Ms Frantzve tied the knot with Charlie Kirk and has since cherished her role as his wife and mother of their two young children.

Charlie Kirk Shooting

Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck on stage while he was conducting a Q&A session during his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University in Oren.

The commentator was answering a question about mass shootings committed by transgender people when he was struck by a bullet, triggering an immediate response from the security personnel who rushed him for emergency medical assistance. He underwent an emergency surgery but eventually succumbed to injuries.