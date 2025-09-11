Trump To Award Charlie Kirk Presidential Medal of Freedom, US' Highest Honour

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will posthumously award right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, the highest civilian honour - the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He made the announcement during a ceremony at the Pentagon to mark the September 11, 2001 attacks.

On Wednesday, Charlie Kirk was killed with a gunshot from a distant rooftop at the Utah Valley University campus. He was speaking at a debate hosted by his Arizona-based organisation - Turning Point USA, at the Sorensen Center courtyard on campus when he was assassinated.

At the memorial service for 9/11, Trump said, "I'm pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously, the Presidential Medal of Freedom". Although the date of the ceremony has not been announced yet, he noted that there will be a "very big crowd", adding, "very, very big".

Before Trump's speech, Defence secretary Pete Hegseth spoke about the death of MAGA ally Charlie Kirk. He lauded him saying, "Charlie we love you, we know that you have heard the Lord's words. Well done, good and faithful servant."

He noted, "Like those on 9/11, he will never be forgotten."

Trump in his remarks said, "We miss him greatly". He spoke about how Charlie's "voice and courage" will "live on". He further called him a "giant" of his generation and a "champion" of liberty, a person who inspired millions.

The shooting was met with bipartisan condemnation. Earlier in the day, Trump announced Kirk's death on social media and praised him as "Great, and even Legendary." Later, he released a video in which he called Kirk a "martyr for truth and freedom." He also ordered flags to be lowered at half staff.

The investigation is still on with the FBI announcing that the assassin's "high-powered" rifle has been found. Utah DPS Commissioner Beau Mason also informed that the suspect "appears to be of college age".

Two people were detained Wednesday but neither was determined to be connected to the shooting and both were released, Utah public safety officials said.

