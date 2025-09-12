Secret Service Employee Sent On Leave For Calling Charlie Kirk Racist

A member of the US Secret Service has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly mocking the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on social media and referring to it as "karma."

Anthony Pough reportedly shared a post on Facebook shortly after Kirk was fatally shot at an event on the Utah Valley University campus. Pough claimed in the post that Kirk "spewed hate and racism" and that "you can only circumvent karma, she doesn't leave." He also urged those mourning Kirk's death to keep their distance from the MAGA influencer.

"If you are mourning this guy .. delete me," Pough posted on Facebook on Thursday, adding, "He spewed hate and racism on his show," RealClearPolitics first reported.

????????EXCLUSIVE and #BREAKING: This is a current Secret Service agent, stating in a Facebook post, that Charlie Kirk deserved what he got.



"You can't circumvent karma, [sic] she doesnt [sic] leave."



The comments are similar to the incendiary remarks now former @MSNBC… pic.twitter.com/XMdTcPHP7k — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) September 11, 2025

Pough posted a video of Kirk stating that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson of the Supreme Court, former Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), and other people were "affirmative action picks" because they "weren't smart enough to get in on their own."

The post received instant criticism. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and other conservative leaders demanded that Pough be terminated. Blackburn called such behaviour "inexcusable" and accused him in a letter of "celebrating and attempting to justify a political assassination."

The Senator sought prompt action against the agent in a letter addressed to Secret Service Director Sean M Curran. "I urge you in the strongest possible terms to immediately terminate his employment," Blackburn wrote, according to News Radio.

Pough has been placed on leave while an internal inquiry is conducted, according to confirmation from the Secret Service. According to the agency, "behaviour which violates our code of conduct" is not tolerated, The New York Post reported.

In a February post, Pough expressed his pride in the work that the Secret Service does. He also attacked the Trump administration on several occasions, even appearing to make fun of the president's conflict with Elon Musk, the former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Kirk was shot in the neck during a question-and-answer session on Wednesday at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour. He was declared dead after being taken to the hospital. Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and two young children.

President Trump declared Thursday that he will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the United States.