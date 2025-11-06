What If Kimmel Apologised For Charlie Kirk Remarks? Erika "Doesn't Need It"

Erika Kirk, the widow of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk, does not need Jimmy Kimmel's apology, she told Fox News' Jesse Watters in a recent interview. Erika Kirk said that an apology should come from the heart else there is no need to ask for forgiveness.

Days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, TV show host Jimmy Kimmel said that the alleged assassin was a member of the "MAGA Gang".

What Jimmy Kimmel Said

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid (Tyler Robinson) who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it," said Kimmel.

Kimmel also commented on how Trump grieved the loss of his friend, Charlie.

"In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving. On Friday, the White House flew the flags at half-staff, which got some criticism. But on a human level, you can see how hard the president is taking this," Kimmel said as he played a video of President Trump responding to reporters' questions about holding up after the death of Kirk.

Mocking President Trump and his way of "grieving", Kimmel said, "Yes, he's at the fourth stage of grief. Construction. Demolition. Construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish, okay?"

Jimmy Kirk's Show Taken Off Air, Faces Criticism

TV Network ABC suspended its late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live" indefinitely after Nexstar, one of the country's biggest owners of ABC affiliate solutions, said it would not broadcast "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for "the foreseeable future."

However, a week later, the show returned on air.

How Erika Kirk Responded

When asked about the episode by Fox News' Jesse Watters, Erika Kirk recalled the conversation she had with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which airs "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

"[Sinclair Broadcasting] asked, 'Do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on his show? How can we make it right?'" Kirk said.

"Through our team, I responded, 'Tell them thank you, we received their note. This is not our issue, not our mess. If you want to say I'm sorry to someone who's grieving, go right ahead. But if that's not in your heart, don't do it. I don't want it. I don't need it'," she added.

Charlie Kirk Assassination

Charlie Kirk, 31, was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. The shooter fled the crime scene moments after a single bullet pierced through the conservative activist's neck.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested as in the murder of Kirk. As per the investigators, the Robinson blended into the campus crowd because of his college-age appearance. Utah Governor Spencer J Cox said the suspect had grown "more political" and was opposed to Kirk's beliefs.