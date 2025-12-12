"I Don't Care": Erika Kirk Calls Out Conspiracy Claims About Her Jewellery

Erika Kirk, the widow of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, has found herself battling a barrage of conspiracy theories, including those concerning her husband's murder and speculation around her jewellery.

Erika Kirk, who has taken over as CEO of Turning Point USA, has now hit back at critics spreading these claims, particularly those sharing close-up photos of her rings to claim they carry hidden symbols. "At this point, it's the conspiracy collection — get it before Christmas," she said, as reported by The NY Post.

Some social media users have claimed that one of her large rings indicates that she is a secret Freemason, while others have tried to interpret other jewellery items, suggesting hidden meanings.

Erika earlier revealed that she wore a blood-stained St Michael pendant that her husband used when he was shot.

Erika added that online harassment is nothing new for her, explaining that both she and Charlie were frequent targets of conspiracy theories long before his death.

"If you want to find and pick me apart, go right ahead. I do not care. I don't. This was happening before Charlie was murdered. Both of us have been through the ringer. But I have seen it firsthand impact the people that I love. And I'm done," she added.

Erika acknowledged that many were looking for answers about her husband's death, but conspiracy theories had taken an emotional toll on her family and her staff.

She noted that her Turning Point USA staff was emotionally drained and still struggling with the trauma of witnessing Charlie's killing at a Utah Valley University event. "My team, they are rocked the core. So why every single day do they have to be dragged through the mud?"

Her statement comes at a time when Charlie's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, is due to make his first in-person court appearance.

Robinson is charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offence in the presence of a child.