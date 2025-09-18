ABC Suspends Jimmy Kimmel's Late-Night Show Over Charlie Kirk Remarks

- Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show is suspended indefinitely by ABC
- Nexstar announced pre-emption of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on its ABC affiliates
- Kimmel made comments about Charlie Kirk's killing that caused controversy
ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about Charlie Kirk's killing.
The network's decision came Nexstar announced its ABC affiliates would pre-empt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" indefinitely over his comments.
"Mr. Kimmel's comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located," said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar's broadcasting division.
