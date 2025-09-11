"Help In Trouble": Charlie Kirk's Wife Shared Bible Verse Before His Death

Erika Kirk, the wife of conservative MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, shared a Bible passage about asking for help when things get tough just hours before her husband was shot dead.

Erika Kirk shared Psalm 46:1 on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon, writing, "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

Psalm 46:1 - God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) September 10, 2025

Later that evening, Mr Kirk was shot dead at a Utah Valley University event in Orem. According to witnesses, the conservative activist was shot in the neck about 20 minutes into his speech. He was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery but eventually succumbed to injuries. Follow LIVE updates on Charlie Kirk shooting here

The 36-year-old, who has a religious apparel line and her own ministry, began posting psalms on her X account two days ago.

The shooting has received a lot of attention because of Erika's post's date, as well as how abrupt the violence was. In response, many of her religious followers have offered prayers, condolences, and tributes.

"Jesus is holding you in his warm embrace. We are heartbroken," read one comment.

Jesus is holding you in his warm embrace. We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/aJ53gVp5hI — I M Marty (@Imm05M) September 11, 2025

"Praying for your husband, even though we disagreed politically. Violence is never an answer. Never," a second comment read.

Praying for your husband, even though we disagreed politically. Violence is never an answer. Never. — Johanna Maska (@JohannaMaska) September 10, 2025

"Words cannot express how sad I am for you and your babies. There is nothing I can say. You are seen and felt and loved. He was a good man doing a noble job," said another.

Words cannot express how sad I am for you and your babies. There is nothing I can say. You are seen and felt and loved. He was a good man doing a noble job. — ???????????? (@Bee__witched) September 10, 2025

President Donald Trump also paid tribute to Mr Kirk. "Charlie Kirk, the Great and even Legendary, is dead," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Erika and Charlie Kirk started dating after meeting in 2018. In December 2020, Charlie proposed, and they got married in Scottsdale in May 2021. The couple shares two young children: a girl born in August 2022 and a son born in May 2024.

It remains unclear whether Erika attended the event on Wednesday, the first stop on the recently announced American Comeback Tour.

It is believed that the alleged shooter was 200 yards from Mr Kirk's location while he was speaking when he aimed at him from a school building.