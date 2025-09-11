"Thank You For Being My Love Story": Charlie Kirk's Wife's Old Video Is Viral

Hours after far-right activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at a public event in Utah, an old video of his wife, Erika Kirk, has surfaced on social media. Reports and videos of the 31-year-old's assassination triggered an outpouring of grief from his supporters.

Originally posted on Instagram in February 2025, Erika's video celebrated her relationship with her husband. She captioned it, "...thank you for being my love story." At the time, Mr Kirk replied simply but affectionately, writing, "My favourite," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Now, after Kirk's death, the video was reshared by a user on X with the comment, "Sobbing watching this video from Charlie Kirk's wife. She captioned it 'thank you for being my love story'."

Social media users expressed shock and sorrow over both Kirk's death and the grief his family is enduring.

One wrote, "A family man who while not all agreed with him, was always respectful and allowed others to speak. He did not deserve to die, nor did his family deserve this. Heartbreaking."

Another user, tagging Erika, offered words of comfort, saying, "Your loss is unfathomable. Please know this country loves you, is with you, and we will never forget the beautiful man Charlie was."

Many comments highlighted the personal pain and empathy people felt for Erika. One user said, "This is every woman's worst nightmare."

Another wrote, "I just can't stop crying. Still hoping it's just a bad dream."

Mr Kirk, an ally of US President Donald Trump and the founder of the conservative youth group Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck while addressing a gathering at Utah Valley University in Orem. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent an emergency surgery, but didn't survive. Follow LIVE updates on Charlie Kirk shooting here