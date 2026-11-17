Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Mumbai to meet the 15 finalists for the Earthshot Prize 2026. The couple chose a unique way to arrive at the event at Bandra Worli Sea Link Promenade, riding an electric rickshaw. William drove the rickshaw, featuring the logo of the event, while Kate sat at the back. As the duo stepped out of the vehicle, Kate said it was the “best way to arrive.”



The three-day tour to Mumbai is William and Kate's first overseas trip together after the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis in 2024.



William-Kate's Mumbai Visit



William and Kate spoke with the finalists who have proposed groundbreaking environmental solutions. At the Earthshot Prize Awards, five winners will be selected and awarded £1 million each to help advance their environmental solutions. The winners will be announced on November 17.

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On Monday, William and Kate enjoyed a game of gully cricket in Mumbai. The royal couple were seen playing at Ballard Estate. Sachin Tendulkar was also present. William managed to score a couple of boundaries before he was bowled out.





The Prince and Princess of Wales interacted with women and girls from The Right Pitch. A non-profit supported by the UK's MCC Foundation, the organisation uses cricket to help children from under-resourced communities develop leadership skills and remain engaged with education. William and Kate rode on the Aqua Line of the Mumbai Metro, where they met with women working across the network as well as representatives of British businesses that support infrastructure development in India.

The duo interacted with young people who have used Climate Skills, a British Council programme that equips participants with core skills and climate knowledge to bring about change in their communities.

The couple attended the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly on Monday night, where William highlighted India's role in finding solutions to environmental challenges. The 44-year-old praised two Indian innovations shortlisted for this year's Earthshot Prize, Mahila Housing Trust and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.



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