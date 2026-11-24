Imagine sitting inside a plane as it prepares to land on a runway surrounded by mountains and the open sea. This is what makes Madeira Airport in Portugal one of the most challenging places for pilots to land. An Indian travel content creator, Vinutha Ramamohan, recently shared her experience of flying to this small island, which is often called the Hawaii of Europe.

Madeira is known for its beautiful views, but reaching it by air can be a nerve wrecking experience. Strong winds, high mountains and the airport's short runway make landing more difficult. Planes also face strong crosswinds, which can make it harder for pilots to keep aircraft steady. The creator explained that pilots need special training to land safely at this airport.

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On Instagram, Vinutha Ramamohan shared, “We are on board one of the scariest flights in the world, because just look at the landing. We're headed to the farthest western point of Europe, the Hawaii of Europe.”

“This is Madeira, a tiny Portuguese island in the Atlantic, closer to Africa, with mountains on one side, ocean on the other, and strong crosswinds. Pilots need special training just to land here. Part of the runway isn't even on land. It's built on pillars over the sea, with barely any room for error. I held Kunal's hand the entire way down.”

Several videos online show planes facing strong winds while landing or taking off at Madeira Airport. The aircraft can be seen moving and shaking as pilots try to keep them steady. Thankfully, the majority of them manage to land or take off safely.

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Madeira Airport opened in 1964, and faced a major tragedy just 13 years later. On November 19, 1977, a Boeing 727 flying as TAP Air Portugal Flight 425 crashed while landing at the airport. The short runway was a major reason behind the accident. Out of the 164 people on board, 131 lost their lives.

Following the crash, the airport's runway was extended twice to improve landing conditions. In the 1980s, 200 metres was added, which took its total length to 1800 metres. Another expansion happened years later, and the runway then became 2781 metres long.