Japan's charm lies in its serene gardens and beautiful traditional architecture. While travelling to the country may be on many people's wish lists, Kolkata has a spot that brings a little slice of Japan closer to home. The Japanese Forest in Eco Park features a temple, bamboo groves, traditional gates and a Japanese-style bridge. A travel vlogger recently visited the spot and shared why it deserves a place on your itinerary.

“If you are in Kolkata and you want to see mini Japan, then you must visit this Japanese forest,” he said. The vlogger spoke about the site's origins, explaining, “It is said that it was found in a Buddhist sculpture and after that, this area was developed on a Japanese theme.”

He then took viewers through the setting, pointing out the Japanese temple, bamboo trees, traditional gates and bridge. The space takes on a different look after sunset, when the lights add to its ambience. “With the lights at night, this whole place looks even more beautiful. So if you are in Kolkata, definitely visit this place,” he added.

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The park also has a Japanese Garden Restaurant, which serves sushi, ramen and other Japanese delicacies overlooking the garden.

More About The Japanese Forest

The traditional Japanese religion of Shinto places great importance on the presence of gods and spirits in nature. This belief is reflected in their garden design as well, where natural elements are treated with reverence and gardens serve as spaces for meditation and contemplation.

The Japanese Forest at Kolkata's Eco Park follows similar principles and is designed to engage all five senses. Its landscape features a mix of subtle and bright colours, while the varied textures of its foliage offer a visual treat. The gentle sounds of monastery bells and a waterfall add to the peaceful atmosphere.

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Natural elements such as stone and grass also encourage visitors to walk barefoot, helping them connect with their surroundings and experience positive energy, referred to as Chi.

The park is open from 12 pm to 7:30 pm and entry is free. The best time to visit is late afternoon or early evening when the bamboo lights and red paper lanterns illuminate the pathways. Their reflections shimmer across the central pond and add to the garden's enchanting atmosphere.