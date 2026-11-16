Not China, Japan Or Korea, Viral Video Shows India's Stunning Cherry Blossom Season

Cherry blossoms are synonymous with Japan. Every year, thousands of people travel to the country just to see the cherry blossom trees in full bloom. But few people in India know that there are places much closer to home that also offer a chance to see the pink flowers. While Japan is famous for its cherry blossoms in spring, the flowers bloom in the autumn season in India. One of the best places to enjoy the views is the Temi Tea Garden in Sikkim. Content creator Ishita Negi dropped a video of the cherry blossoms in full bloom at Temi. The green mountains and tea gardens are dotted with pink blossoms all around.

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Watch the full video below:

Travel Guide To Temi

Located in Namchi district, Temi is the only tea estate in Sikkim. It is famous for its scenic views of Mount Kanchenjunga and cherry blossom trees. Travellers can enjoy the views of the flowers and the surrounding tea estates and mountains. For adventure seekers, the Khangchendzonga National Park is the perfect place to visit with its unique landscapes and snow-covered trails.

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How To Reach

The nearest airport is Bagdogra in West Bengal. Travellers can hire a cab to reach Namchi and then take a cab to Temi. Namchi is about 92 km from Siliguri. Buses run by Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) move regularly from Namchi to towns within the state or Siliguri. Visitors can take a bus to Namchi from Siliguri and then visit Temi. Tourists can also book a taxi from Gangtok and take a day trip.

Cherry Blossom Festival 2026

The Sikkim Cherry Festival 2026 will take place at Namchi's Temi-Tarku from November 14 to 28. Organised by the Temi-Tarku Tourism Development Committee (TTTDC), the festival will showcase the local culture and community-based tourism.

What To Do In Temi

Tourists can walk around the tea estates and sample the local blends. The nearby mountains offer majestic views of the Himalayas. Hiking, trekking, photography and other activities are available. Travellers can also visit other places in Namchi district, such as the Karma Rabdenling Goenpa monastery.