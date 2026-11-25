With the holiday season around the corner, many people are already planning their year-end getaways. Travellers are looking for destinations where they can soak in the festive spirit and welcome the New Year. If you are also one of them, Ireland could be worth adding to your travel list. The country has extended its visa waiver scheme for Indian travellers until December 2026.

Under the scheme, eligible Indian passport holders with a valid UK Short Stay Visa can travel to Ireland without applying for a separate Irish visa. The two-month extension moves the original October 31 deadline to December 31. However, travellers must first legally enter the UK using the same visa before travelling to Ireland. The waiver does not allow visitors to fly directly to Ireland from India without first entering the UK.

Eligible travellers can stay in Ireland for up to 90 days or until their remaining UK immigration permission expires, whichever comes first. It is important to note that the scheme does not permit visitors to work or settle in Ireland. Certain UK visa categories, including transit visas, marriage visitor visas and long-term residency permissions, are not eligible.

How To Celebrate Christmas And New Year In Ireland

Pre-Christmas Cheer (Late November – December 23)

Explore Christmas markets: Browse wooden chalets for artisan crafts, mulled wine and local treats at major Christmas markets. Some of them include the Belfast Christmas Market at City Hall, Waterford Winterval and Galway's Eyre Square.

Browse wooden chalets for artisan crafts, mulled wine and local treats at major Christmas markets. Some of them include the Belfast Christmas Market at City Hall, Waterford Winterval and Galway's Eyre Square. Catch Dublin's festive street buskers: Stroll down Grafton Street on Christmas Eve afternoon, when local musicians perform for charity.

Stroll down Grafton Street on Christmas Eve afternoon, when local musicians perform for charity. Visit illuminated light trails: Walk through winter light installations at historic estates and parks, such as Wonderlights at Malahide Castle or Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (December 24 – 25)

Book a festive hotel package: Reserve a multi-day stay at a country house or city hotel that includes a traditional Christmas Day feast of roast turkey, honey-glazed ham, spiced beef and plum pudding.

Reserve a multi-day stay at a country house or city hotel that includes a traditional Christmas Day feast of roast turkey, honey-glazed ham, spiced beef and plum pudding. Join a Christmas morning sea swim: Brave the chilly Irish Sea alongside thousands of locals in Santa hats at iconic spots like the Forty Foot in Sandycove, South Dublin, or Salthill in Galway to raise money for charity.

Brave the chilly Irish Sea alongside thousands of locals in Santa hats at iconic spots like the Forty Foot in Sandycove, South Dublin, or Salthill in Galway to raise money for charity. Experience Midnight Mass: Attend a candlelit Christmas Eve church service and notice the single electric or wax candles glowing in household windows as a traditional sign of welcome.

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New Year's Eve (December 31)