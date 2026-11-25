Most of us try to get rid of stress by going on a trip or short vacation to recharge ourselves. For some young professionals in China, travel has become a job of sorts. The idea of seeing the world via one's job is not a new one, but for some people in China, the free travel and accommodation, coupled with the experience of visiting new places, is proving to be an attractive profession. A spate of job-seeking posts by self-described "international flight companions" have appeared on Chinese social media, looking for clients.

A woman with the user handle "Spicy K" wrote that she aims to use her solo travel experience and English skills to launch a flight companion service, the South China Morning Post reported. She also offers to help elderly travellers navigate customs, carry goods and transport pets.

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Flight Companion Services Gain Attention In China

Chinese career bloggers have promoted the idea of flight companions in the past, often to international students who wanted to be avid travellers. Recent social media posts suggest growing interest in the profession.

Many accounts offer structured services. Liu, who has worked in the industry for five years, has visited dozens of countries in his role as a flight companion. His clients range from toddlers to people in their 80s. Pets are also transported by Liu and his team. He charges up to tens of thousands of yuan per client, including round-trip airfare, meals and accommodation.

The travel companion, who had over 1,000 flight hours last year, told SCMP that people often feel uncomfortable letting their children or parents fly alone. "People living abroad often want their elderly parents or children in China to visit during the holidays, but they don't feel comfortable letting them fly alone," he said.

Liu checks the health of these passengers in advance, prepares their entry and exit paperwork, and looks after them throughout the journey.

The "Wall Street Engine", an account with over 15,000 followers, promotes "butler-style" companionship for Chinese travellers heading to the UK.

The service costs £150 (Rs 18,087) per hour, in addition to a £450 (Rs 54,263) service fee. Staff must be men of at least 35 years of age who have lived in the UK for at least three years.

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Risks Present In Field

The flight companion industry comes with several risks. People working in the industry say the barriers to entry can be high. The job requires multiple visas. The companions must have good translation skills and extensive knowledge of airport procedures globally.

Liu also cites the possibility of legal risks, adding that companions must inspect their cargo to avoid prohibited items. The work can also have a physical toll due to jet lag and long periods of sitting.