World's Most Visited Museum Isn't The Louvre, It's In China

The Louvre is one of the most famous museums in the world. From artefacts belonging to ancient Egypt to the Mona Lisa, the museum boasts a collection that few can match. Despite all its fame, the Louvre is not the most visited museum in the world, as per a survey by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA).

In its ranking of the most-visited museums in the world in 2025, the TEA's survey reveals that it is the Palace Museum in China that saw the highest number of visitors. Also known as the Forbidden City, this place displays traditional Chinese art, artefacts and relics from the Ming and Qing dynasties. Over 19 million people visited the museum last year, as per TEA's survey.

The second and third place on the list were occupied by Beijing's Summer Palace and the Emperor Qin Shihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, which is famous for the Terracotta Army. The Louvre and France's Versailles Museum round off the top five.



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Inside China's Forbidden City

The Forbidden City is the largest palace complex in the world. Located in Beijing, it was the imperial residence and administrative headquarters of several empires, including the Qing and Ming dynasties. The palace was originally constructed between 1406 and 1420.

Until 1924, no one was allowed to enter the complex apart from the emperor and his approved courtiers, dignitaries and family members. Entering the complex without approval was punishable by death.

The Forbidden City was renamed the Palace Museum in 1925, a year the last emperor abdicated. Among the must-see places inside the complex are the Outer Court and the Three Great Halls, which are considered marvels of medieval Chinese architecture.

Representative image: Pexels

The Hall of Supreme Harmony, which was used for key state occasions, is also another site to see.

Representative image: Pexels

The Treasure Gallery with its beautiful Nine Dragon Screen and the Eastern and Western Palaces are other places visitors must look at.

Representative image: Pexels

The palace is close to Tiananmen Square, another place that sees a lot of tourist footfall.

Representative image: Pexels

Palace Museum: Tickets

The museum is open all year-round but admission times vary. During the peak season (April 1 to October 31), the palace is open from 8:30 am local time to 5 pm. During the off-peak season (November 1 to March 31), the complex closes at 4:30 pm.

Tickets are priced at 60 Yuan (Rs 850) during the peak season and 40 Yuan (Rs 566) otherwise. Since the tickets often sell out quickly, it is best to book them in advance. The museum is usually closed on Mondays.

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