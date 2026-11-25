A Chinese couple are winning hearts with their unusual restaurant, where customers do not need to speak to place an order. Instead, they use hand gestures, point at the menu and share warm smiles. According to the South China Morning Post, the restaurant, called Chaoshan Deaf Sister, is located in Taiyuan, in China's Shanxi province. It specialises in steamed rice rolls and is run by Yin Ying and her husband, Feng Yabin, both of whom have hearing impairments.

The South China Morning Post reports that the couple have created a welcoming space where spoken communication is not necessary. Customers can use a Chinese sign language chart or simply point to the food they want. The restaurant also employs other people with hearing impairments, allowing them to work in a supportive environment.

The couple's kindness goes beyond serving food. They offer free meals to people who cannot afford to pay, including students with hearing impairments and sanitation workers. They aim to pass on the kindness they have received from others.

According to the South China Morning Post, the restaurant attracted widespread attention online after a social media influencer visited and said he had no money to pay for a meal. The couple not only gave him free food but also offered him the money they had at the counter.

The influencer was so touched by their generosity that he later shared their story online and created a portrait of the couple.

The restaurant has since become a symbol of kindness and inclusion, showing that a warm smile and a helping hand can sometimes say more than words.