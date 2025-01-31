Here's How Much It Costs To Spend A Night At The World's Most Expensive Hotel Suite

Sure, money can't buy you happiness, but it can surely make you feel like the king (or queen) of the world for a night. Ever wondered what it's like to stay in the world's most expensive hotel suite? When Dubai's Atlantis The Royal opened its doors two years back, it made the headlines across the board with its super grand opening (well, Beyonce performed her first concert in five years at the launch!) and VVIP guest list. Big, bold, and branded as 'the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world,' the hotel features 795 rooms and suites, 17 restaurants and bars, 17 high-end boutiques, wellness space spanning 32,300 square feet, and multiple swimming pools. But that was not it. Atlantis The Royal redefined extravagance when it introduced the Royal Mansion, touted as the 'world's most expensive hotel suite'!

Photo: Courtesy of Atlantis The Royal

How Much Does It Cost To Stay At The World's Most Expensive Hotel Room?

Offering an unparalleled blend of luxury and exclusivity, the Royal Mansion spans two levels (perched across the 18th and 19th floors of the architectural marvel), offering its royal guests breathtaking views of the most iconic landmarks of Dubai, such as the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Ferris Wheel, and the Arabian Gulf. Imagine sipping on a glass of Dom Perignon while watching the sunset over Dubai's glittering skyline! With a jaw-dropping price tag of USD100,000 (approx. INR8.3 Crores) per night, this ultra-exclusive penthouse is designed for royalty, celebrities, and billionaires who demand nothing but the best.

Photo: Courtesy of Atlantis The Royal

Inside Atlantis The Royal's Royal Mansion

This expansive suite boasts four lavish bedrooms, a spacious living area, a formal dining room, a fully equipped kitchen, a bar, a games area, and a private office. The piece de resistance is the vast balcony featuring an infinity pool, perfect for soaking in the panoramic vistas. Stepping into the Royal Mansion, guests are greeted by majestic vaulted foyers with double-height ceilings, exuding an air of grandeur. The interiors are adorned with exquisite marble that graces the walls and the kitchen island, while the flooring is hand-cut in Italian marble. To soften the opulence, luxurious textiles like silk curtains, silk-wool rugs, and high-thread-count sheets have been thoughtfully incorporated. Every detail has been meticulously curated to ensure an ambience of refined elegance. The suite's amenities are nothing short of extraordinary.

Photo: Courtesy of Atlantis The Royal

Think gold-plated fixtures in the bathroom, along with Hermes skincare products and Frette robes! An extensive pillow menu caters to individual preferences, while a 146-inch television provides unparalleled entertainment. For those seeking recreation, an exclusive Louis Vuitton ping-pong table awaits. The hotel also offers personal trainers and gym staff who can provide private workouts within the suite's dedicated massage room. While the Royal Mansion comfortably accommodates up to nine adults and four children, the suite can be expanded by connecting adjacent rooms, transforming it into a royal mansion with a total of 20 rooms!

Photo: Courtesy of Atlantis The Royal

Photo: Courtesy of Atlantis The Royal

Forget about checking in at the front desk-guests of the Royal Mansion arrive through a private entrance and take their very own personal elevator to the suite. A dedicated butler and concierge team is available 24/7, ensuring your every whim is catered to. Need a midnight snack? A private chef will prepare anything from truffle pasta to Wagyu steak.

The Atlantis The Royal's Royal Mansion is not just a place to stay - it's an experience that epitomises the pinnacle of luxury. With a price tag of approximately USD100,000 per night, this suite offers discerning guests an unparalleled blend of opulence, privacy, and personalised service, setting a new benchmark in the world of luxury accommodations.