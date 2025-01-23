Beyond Shopping Malls And Skyscrapers: 5 Offbeat Experiences In Dubai

Forget those glitzy skyscrapers, luxury shopping malls, and extravagant luxuries for a minute - for there's a lesser-known side to Dubai that's begging to be explored. Beyond the usual, done-to-death hotspots, this futuristic city offers a treasure trove of offbeat experiences for the curious traveller. From serene lakes and hidden wetlands to historic landmarks, here's your guide to the quirkiest, most offbeat things to do in Dubai that'll make your trip truly unique and unforgettable. So, on your next trip to Dubai, ditch the malls and mainstream attractions (although it's hard to ignore the towering Burj Khalifa, but do try) for a chance to see it in a whole new light. After all, who said visiting a touristy destination can't be a little unconventional?

Here Are 5 Offbeat Experiences In Dubai For The Curious Traveller:

1. Reconnect With Nature At Al Qudra Lake

Who knew Dubai had a tranquil desert oasis? Al Qudra Lake is a favourite for locals seeking a peaceful escape from the city buzz. Pack a picnic and head to this man-made marvel, where you can spot dozens of bird species, including swans and herons. Rent a bike and ride along the surrounding trails, or simply unwind as the sun sets over the sand dunes. It's the perfect spot for an Instagram-worthy golden hour shot. In case you wish to take romance up a notch with an unforgettable camping experience with your partner, visit the nearby Love Lake. Set up your tent, light a campfire, and enjoy the peaceful desert surroundings.

Go kayaking in the middle of nowhere! Photo: iStock

2. Kayak Through Tranquil Waters at Hatta Dam

Trade the urban skyline for turquoise waters nestled amidst rugged mountains. Just a 90-minute drive from Dubai, Hatta Dam offers the perfect setting for a kayaking session like no other. Surrounded by jagged peaks, the calm waters make for a peaceful paddle. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just want to float lazily while soaking up the scenery, Hatta Dam delivers an unmatched sense of serenity. Pro tip: Go early in the morning to beat the heat and have the place (almost) to yourself.

Up your (golf) game. Photo: iStock

3. Perfect Your Swing At Emirates Golf Club

Think golf is boring? Think again. Emirates Golf Club, the first all-grass course in the Middle East, is as much about its atmosphere as it is about the sport. Even if you're not a golf enthusiast, the club offers a chilled vibe, great food, and stunning views of Dubai's skyline. Try your hand at night golfing under floodlights for a unique twist. Afterwards, grab a bite at one of the club's trendy eateries and bask in the luxurious yet laid-back vibe.

Fancy spotting a flamingo amidst a desertland? Photo: iStock

4. Spot Flamingos At Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

When you think of Dubai, flamingos might not immediately come to mind-but trust us, they're here and they're fabulous. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a hidden gem located just a short drive from downtown. The flamingo hideouts offer excellent views of these elegant birds in their natural habitat. Entry is free, and you can take binoculars to get an up-close look without disturbing the wildlife. It's a refreshing slice of nature amidst Dubai's urban jungle.

Do drop by the famous Coffee Museum. Photo: iStock

5. Step Back In Time At Al Fahidi Historic District

For a taste of Dubai's past, wander through the charming lanes of Al Fahidi. This historic neighbourhood is dotted with wind-tower houses, art galleries, and quirky cafes. It's the perfect place to spend an afternoon soaking in the city's culture. Don't miss the Coffee Museum, where you can learn about the region's love affair with Arabic coffee and sip a freshly brewed cup. The vibe here is worlds away from Dubai's glittering skyscrapers, making it a must-visit for those craving a more authentic experience.