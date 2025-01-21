8 Offbeat Weekend Getaways From Mumbai For A Peaceful Trip

Weekends in Mumbai are often a whirlwind of crazy traffic, never-ending queues, and crowded brunch spots. Sometimes, all you crave is a quick escape from the city's relentless hustle and madness. Lucky for us, Mumbai is perfectly positioned to make the most of scenic, lesser-known destinations nearby. Whether you're craving the cool breeze of the hills, a stroll on pristine beachside, or a slice of Maharashtra's rich history, there's something for everyone within a few hours' drive. From the lush greenery of Jawhar to the cosmic beauty of Lonar Lake, here's your guide to the most exciting offbeat weekend getaways from Mumbai. Warning: Wanderlust incoming!

Here Are 8 Lesser-Known Weekend Getaways From Mumbai:

Photo: Instagram/rahulnparab

1. Jawhar: For Unspoilt Mountain Views

Distance from Mumbai: 120 km

Best time to visit: October to March

Tired of overcrowded hill stations? Head to Jawhar, a quiet, offbeat retreat that's perfect for a relaxing weekend. This little-known gem is dotted with stunning waterfalls like Dabhosa and serene spots like the Hanuman Point. Don't miss a visit to Jai Vilas Palace, which offers a peek into the royal past of the Warli tribe. The best part? Jawhar is still relatively untouched by heavy tourism, which means you can enjoy its natural beauty without the chaos.

2. Dapoli: For Coastal Bliss

Distance from Mumbai: 215 km

Best time to visit: October to March

For a beach weekend minus the Goa crowds, Dapoli is your go-to destination. This coastal town boasts stunning beaches like Murud, Karde, and Ladghar, each perfect for long walks and mesmerising sunsets. If you're lucky, you might even spot dolphins during a boat ride! History buffs can check out the Suvarnadurg Fort, which sits right on the coastline.

Photo: Instagram/kamshetparagliding

3. Kamshet: For Paragliding

Distance from Mumbai: 110 km

Best time to visit: October to May

For the adrenaline junkies, Kamshet is a dream come true. Famous for its paragliding scene, this quaint village offers stunning views of the Western Ghats from the sky. Even if paragliding isn't your thing, Kamshet is a picturesque spot surrounded by lakes, caves, and lush greenery. Spend a lazy weekend soaking in nature or take a short trek to explore ancient Buddhist caves like Bedse and Karla.

4. Bhandardara: For Lakeside Tranquillity

Distance from Mumbai: 165 km

Best time to visit: June to February

Bhandardara is the ultimate spot for those who love a laid-back weekend surrounded by nature. From the serene Arthur Lake to the roaring Randha Falls, this quaint village has a charm that's hard to beat. Camping by the lake under a starlit sky is a highlight, especially during the monsoon when the entire region turns lush green.

Photo: Instagram/arindam_bhattacharya_wildlife

5. Kaas Plateau: For Nature's Bounty

Distance from Mumbai: 280 km

Best time to visit: September to early October

If you're a fan of nature's dramatic displays, Kaas Plateau will leave you speechless. This UNESCO World Heritage Site transforms into a vibrant carpet of flowers during the post-monsoon months, making it one of the best weekend getaways from Mumbai. With over 850 species of plants, it's a paradise for botanists and Instagram enthusiasts alike. Plan ahead, as the blooming season is short and the crowds can be significant.

6. Amboli: For A Misty Retreat

Distance from Mumbai: 490 km

Best time to visit: June to September (monsoon)

Nestled in the Sahyadri Hills, Amboli is one of Maharashtra's wettest regions, making it an absolute treat during the monsoon. With misty waterfalls, lush greenery, and a cool climate, Amboli is a breath of fresh air. Don't miss Amboli Falls and the eco-friendly Hiranyakeshi Temple, which sits near the source of a river.

Photo: Instagram/anandatrephotography

7. Lonar Lake: For Cosmic Beauty

Distance from Mumbai: 500 km

Best time to visit: November to February

Lonar Lake is a geological wonder created by a meteor strike over 50,000 years ago. This saltwater lake is surrounded by temples, making it a fascinating blend of science and spirituality. While it's a bit of a drive from Mumbai, it's worth the effort for its unique beauty and tranquillity.

8. Velas: For Meeting Up With The Turtles

Distance from Mumbai: 200 km

Best time to visit: February to April

Ever witnessed baby turtles making their way to the sea? Velas, a small coastal village, is famous for its turtle conservation programme. The annual Velas Turtle Festival is a major highlight, offering a rare chance to see Olive Ridley turtles hatch and crawl into the ocean. Add in its serene beaches and homestay options, and you've got the perfect mix of nature and relaxation.