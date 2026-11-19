One of the biggest parts of planning a trip is choosing the destination. If you are looking for travel inspiration, check out Bipasha Basu's Instagram handle. Bipasha Basu recently enjoyed a vacation in Hong Kong with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and daughter Devi.



Her post from the getaway will definitely make you want to pack your bags and go on a trip of your own.



Bipasha Basu's Hong Kong Vacation



Bipasha stayed with Devi and Karan Singh Grover at Hong Kong's The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel. Bipasha's vacation was all about enjoying some time in the sun. She and Karan relaxed with their daughter in a pool. The photos also showed little Devi having fun at the resort's play area and sitting beside a giant panda plushie.



She captioned the photos, “Sun Time, Fun Time.”



Bipasha and Karan celebrated their daughter's fourth birthday in Hong Kong. Bipasha shared a glimpse of Devi happily meeting someone dressed as Elsa from Frozen. The actor's post read, “Devi is 4. And her biggest wish was fulfilled. May all her dreams come true forever, just like this. Thank you everyone for all the love and wishes for her. Happy Birthday to our Pure Joy."



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Why Hong Kong Is A Great Family Vacation Destination

If Bipasha's vacation posts have made you wish for a Hong Kong trip of your own, there are several places in the city that you can visit.



Hong Kong is famous for theme parks like Disneyland. Another place to visit is Ocean Park, a marine-themed amusement park and animal sanctuary. A cable car ride makes the park's attractions stand out even more.



Travellers can also visit Victoria Peak for amazing skyline views. The Tian Tan Buddha Statue on Lantau Island, street markets of Kowloon and Victoria Harbour are other places of interest.

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