A senior Hong Kong surgeon has admitted that he mistakenly removed a 45-year-old woman's ovaries during an operation that was supposed to remove only her uterus and fallopian tubes. Professor Cheung Tak-hong, a consultant at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Centre, confirmed to the South China Morning Post on Wednesday that he was the surgeon responsible for the mistake. Cheung said the operation was difficult and that he became so focused on one aspect of the procedure that he lost sight of the original surgical plan.

"The operation was a bit difficult, and I was too focused on one thing, and my mind missed the original plan. I don't want to explain further … because a mistake is a mistake. I should admit my mistakes and bear the responsibility," Cheung said.

The incident came to light after a nurse noticed both ovaries among the surgical specimens during a routine verification process. She immediately alerted the surgeon that their removal was not part of the original plan.

Patient Had Chosen To Keep Her Ovaries

According to CUHK Medical Centre CEO Chung Kin-lai, the patient had been suspected of having an endometrial lesion. She was given the option of keeping or removing her ovaries as part of the treatment. However, the patient had clearly opted to retain both ovaries in the pre-surgery consent form and treatment plan.

Despite this, the surgeon proceeded to remove them during the operation. Chung said the doctor took around 15 to 20 minutes to reach the surgical site before carrying out the procedure. The surgeon informed the patient's family about the mistake on the same night. He also admitted responsibility when the hospital CEO contacted him at around 10 pm.

The hospital apologised for the incident on Tuesday, describing it as a cognitive lapse and a temporary loss of focus on the surgeon's part.

Hospital To Decide Disciplinary Action

Cheung, an experienced obstetrician and gynaecologist specialising in gynaecological oncology, previously served as the head of the obstetrics and gynaecology department at Prince of Wales Hospital before retiring. He is also an honorary clinical professor at CUHK's medical school.

The hospital had not named the surgeon during its press conference on Wednesday. Chung described him as a doctor with a strong reputation among patients but said he had lost situational awareness during the operation.

Cheung told SCMP that the hospital would decide what disciplinary action to take. He said he would accept the decision, whether it involved restrictions on his practice or permission to continue working with additional safeguards.

The hospital said possible action against contract doctors could include verbal or written warnings, restrictions on clinical duties, supervision, non-renewal or termination of contracts, and a complaint to the medical regulator.

Chung added that the patient had chosen to continue her follow-up treatment with the same surgeon. The hospital will provide free follow-up appointments every few months to monitor her condition.

Hospital Introduces New Safety Measures

Following the incident, CUHK Medical Centre has reviewed its surgical procedures and introduced additional safety measures to prevent similar mistakes. Chief Nursing Officer Clara Tam said the hospital would now display planned surgical steps continuously on operating room screens during laparoscopic procedures.

For instance, instructions such as 'preserve ovaries' will remain visible throughout the operation to ensure that the entire surgical team stays aligned with the agreed treatment plan.