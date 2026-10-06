Bengaluru's Longest Underground Metro Line (Pink) To Lauch Soon, Check Latest Updates

Bengaluru's longest underground metro line is nearing the final stage of construction. Trial runs on the 13.76-km underground line between Dairy Circle and Nagavara, part of Namma Metro's Pink Line, may start later this year.



The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) aims to wrap up systems installation and begin trial runs by November-December, multiple officials told Deccan Herald.



Update On Bengaluru's Pink Line



After missing multiple deadlines, the Pink Line's 7.5-km elevated section that links Tavarekere and Kalena Agrahara will be inaugurated later this month.



As for the underground line, a senior official told the Deccan Herald that work on the installation and energising of the 750V DC third rail system had been finished at eight stations between Pottery Town and Dairy Circle, including MG Road.



Work is expected to wrap on the final four stations, from Tannery Road to Nagavara, in almost two weeks, he added.



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When Will The Underground Line Open?



The underground line will improve the connectivity between the northern and southern parts of Bengaluru, giving the tech hub its fourth metro interchange. The corridor will have a total of 12 stations.



Citizens have been waiting for the line to open. The tunnelling finished in October 2024, and track-laying was completed in May this year.



But systems work, including installation of electrical, signalling and telecommunications systems, Tunnel Ventilation Systems (TVS), firefighting systems, automatic fare collection (AFC) gates and other equipment, has taken longer than expected.

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Now, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.



"Systems work is in advanced stages. Electrical and Mechanical (E&M) works are complete at most stations. Outdoor signalling is complete, while indoor signalling is ongoing. Traction works are also underway," Yashavanth Chavan, BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer BL, told Deccan Herald.



Clearance related to the Kinematic Envelope (KE), which defines the maximum envelope occupied by a moving train, has also been completed between Dairy Circle and MG Road.



Part of the 21.25-km Pink Line, the underground line has a revised deadline of March 2027. The deadline may be extended to June next year due to a delay in the arrival of platform screen doors from China, as per the Bengaluru Mirror.



The delayed arrival of screen doors may affect the integration of signalling systems.



The Pink Line will be the first Namma Metro corridor to have platform screen doors.