Video: Anand Mahindra Posts Video Of Indian Rickshaw In UK, Internet Says 'Reverse Colonisation'

Auto-rickshaws are so much a part of everyday life in India that we barely give them a second thought. They are on our streets every day, taking people to work, dropping children at school, and squeezing through traffic when bigger vehicles cannot. But seeing one on the streets of the UK? That is a little harder to imagine.

Apparently, it is happening.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared a video on X showing a rickshaw, or tuk-tuk, being driven on a road in the UK. The three-wheeler looks very familiar to anyone who has spent time on Indian roads, but its surroundings make the sight rather unexpected.

Sharing the video, Mahindra wrote in Gujarati, "UK ma riksha aavi gai chhe...Mahindra ni chhe, aapda." The line roughly means, "A rickshaw has arrived in the UK. It is Mahindra's. It is ours."

The post quickly caught attention online, with people amused and surprised to see a vehicle so closely associated with Indian streets making an appearance on British roads.

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Internet Reacts As Mahindra Rickshaw Hits UK Roads

One user shared their own picture of a rickshaw in the UK while reacting to Mahindra's post. Others took the opportunity to joke about what an Indian auto might bring to British roads.

One comment called it a taste of "reverse colonization" after 200 years, joking that even London's rain and traffic could now come with the familiar auto-driver experience.

Another user jokingly said the rickshaw was missing some of the classic phrases and messages often seen painted on Indian autos, including "Pappu Di Gaddi," "Buri Nazar Waley, Tera Mu Kala," "Horn Please," and "Jagah Milney Par Side Di Jayegi."

There were also plenty of jokes about the experience of actually riding an auto in the UK. One person imagined the next step being the familiar fare dispute between a rickshaw driver and passengers, while another joked about taking a proper spin around London in Mahindra's own rickshaw.

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The reactions were not limited to India either. One commenter described "a rickshaw on British roads" as "the most confident import since tea." Another asked whether people could see the same thing happening in Shanghai, Beijing, or Tokyo.

And, naturally, the comments also had their share of playful digs at Mahindra. One user joked, "First time seeing a Mahindra vehicle being driven sensibly." Someone else suggested that Mahindra could have added another very Indian line to his post: "Bhuri Kaka chal e che," adding laughing emojis.

A vehicle that is almost ordinary on Indian streets suddenly looked unusual when placed on a British road, and that was the fun for most people.