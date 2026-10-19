Anand Mahindra Recalls Filmmaking Days In Rishikesh, Says Chotiwala Was His 'Canteen'

Long before his business career, Anand Mahindra spent time making a thesis film in Rishikesh. The industrialist recently revisited those memories in a post on X, recalling how Chotiwala restaurant became his canteen and how he would head into the hills behind Swargashram to film a sadhu named Bankhandi Baba.

Sharing pictures of Rishikesh, he also spoke about the changes the town appears to have undergone and hoped it would hold on to its character.

Anand Mahindra's Throwback To Rishikesh Revives Memories

In his post, Anand Mahindra wrote. "Rishikesh...These pictures take me straight back to my filmmaking days." "But Rishikesh seems to be getting quite a makeover! New riverfront walkways, spruced-up public spaces. A welcome facelift for a town where nature has always done most of the decorating," he added.

His post brought back memories of his time making the film, from eating at Chotiwala to filming in the hills. He also acknowledged the new riverfront walkways and improved public spaces while raising a question about whether Rishikesh can retain its character as it develops.

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Internet Loved His Throwback Post

Many users shared their own connections with Rishikesh. Others spoke about the town's changing appearance, recommended places to visit and agreed with his hope that development would not take away its charm.

One user wrote, "Leave aside the cosmetic development of the city, sitting on rocks on the banks, listening to and viewing the Ganga flow is still the real pleasure."

Another, who spent the first four years of their life in the area and later visited frequently from Delhi, said Anand Mahindra's post had reminded them that it was time to return.

Not everyone was as positive about the changes. One person, who said they were sitting on the riverfront walkway while writing their comment, cautioned him about revisiting the town. "You are welcome just to experience some nostalgia. But this is not the Rishikesh you will see now, so keep expectations low," they wrote.

Someone who has never visited Rishikesh, meanwhile, thanked him for sharing the pictures and memories, writing, "Some places seem to hold a special piece of our soul."

Chotiwala was a favourite talking point in the replies, thanks to Anand Mahindra's description of it as his canteen during his thesis film. One user wrote, "Love that Chotiwala was your thesis-film canteen. The places tied to our early, scrappy work stay with us the longest. Hope you make it back to those hills soon, camera in hand."

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Another praised the restaurant's food and mentioned the Ganga aarti as an unforgettable Rishikesh experience.

The reference to Bankhandi Baba also caught a user's attention. "Filming bankhandi baba behind swargashram sounds like a whole movie in itself, sir. Really hope the town keeps its peace amid all the development," they wrote.

For some users, Rishikesh is more than a place to visit. One person, who said they had travelled from Assam to Kutch and from Vaishno Devi to Kanyakumari, shared that they had found a sense of peace in Rishikesh unlike anywhere else, including Dubai, where they had lived for eight years. They added that they hoped to retire there.

Another user suggested that Anand Mahindra visit the top of Bhoothnath Temple if he had not already seen the view from there.