Video: Bull Charges At Ganga Aarti Crowd In Haridwar, Stampede-Like Situation

A bull suddenly charged at a crowd gathered for the evening Ganga Aarti at Malviya Ghat of Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, leading to a stampede-like situation. According to authorities, the incident took place a few days ago but the video has surfaced now. It shows the bull jumping and dashing towards the panicked crowd as people running to get out of its way. The animal is later seen chomping at the bit, ready to attack the crowd again. No one was injured in the incident.

Expressing deep concern over safety, Ganga Sabha representatives noted that despite repeated complaints regarding stray cattle roaming the ghats, the local municipal corporation has failed to take effective action.

Har Ki Pauri is one of Haridwar's most prominent religious sites and draws large numbers of devotees every day, particularly for the evening Ganga Aarti. The ritual, organised by Shri Ganga Sabha, attracts crowds along the banks of the Ganga, making the management of visitor movement and safety an important concern.

The police or district administration have not yet reacted to the incident.

The incident has once again raised questions about the management of stray cattle in crowded public spaces, particularly at religious sites where large gatherings are common. A sudden charge by an animal can trigger panic among devotees, increasing the risk of a stampede even when no one is directly injured by the animal.